MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure operator Ferrovial, Thursday reported first-half 2020 net loss of 379 million euros, compared to 6 million euros last year.



EBITDA for the period was 128 million euros, compared to a EBITDA loss of 118 million euros.



Revenues for the period rose 12.2 percent to 2.914 billion euros from 2.603 billion euros last year.



