

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi SA (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Thursday reported first-half 2020 profit of 757 million euros or 0.65 euro per share, up from 520 million euros or 0.41 euro per share.



EBIT for the period rose 2.3% to 660 million euros from 645 million euros last year. Adjusted profit was 583 million euros or 0.50 euro per share, up from 544 million euros or 0.43 euro per share last year.



Revenues for the first half rose 3% to 7.576 billion euros from 7.353 billion euros last year.



