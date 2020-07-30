

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO):



-Earnings: -$17.2 million in Q2 vs. -$17.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q2 vs. -$0.44 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PROS Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.0 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.22 per share -Revenue: $63.7 million in Q2 vs. $63.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $59.0 to $61.0 Mln



