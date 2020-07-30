

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.37 billion, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $4.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $1.46 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $0.37 Bln. vs. $1.42 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.25 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.97 Full year revenue guidance: $5.625 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

