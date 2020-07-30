

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $16.48 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $42.40 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $91.59 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $250.68 million from $255.76 million last year.



Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $91.59 Mln. vs. $107.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $250.68 Mln vs. $255.76 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.27 - $0.33



