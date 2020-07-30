

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $30.37 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $181.01 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18.00 million or $0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.8% to $332.35 million from $534.12 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $18.00 Mln. vs. $150.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q2): $332.35 Mln vs. $534.12 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CABOT OIL & GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de