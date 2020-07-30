

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):



-Earnings: -$14 million in Q2 vs. $69 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.60 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $54 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $1.21 billion in Q2 vs. $1.66 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REALOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de