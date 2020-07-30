Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 636 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J54Y ISIN: US75605Y1064 Ticker-Symbol: 04M 
Frankfurt
30.07.20
08:21 Uhr
7,450 Euro
+0,300
+4,20 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2507,40030.07.
7,4007,45030.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REALOGY
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP7,450+4,20 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.