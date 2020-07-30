

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for World Fuel Services (INT):



-Earnings: -$10.2 million in Q2 vs. $37.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. $0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, World Fuel Services reported adjusted earnings of $8.1 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $3.16 billion in Q2 vs. $9.46 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WORLD FUEL SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de