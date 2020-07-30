

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $81.98 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $87.75 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $657.02 million from $647.71 million last year.



Erie Indemnity Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $81.98 Mln. vs. $87.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.57 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q2): $657.02 Mln vs. $647.71 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ERIE INDEMNITY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de