

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD):



-Earnings: $126.56 million in Q2 vs. $127.16 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.22 in Q2 vs. $5.06 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $4.20 per share -Revenue: $690.67 million in Q2 vs. $731.37 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.80 to $6.00. Full year EPS guidance: $22.70 to $23.20



