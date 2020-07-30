

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $837.27 million, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $267.43 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $686.80 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.7% to $1.52 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $686.80 Mln. vs. $327.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.61 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q2): $1.52 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5.7 to 5.9 Bln



