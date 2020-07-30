

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $13.19 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $10.85 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Power Integrations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.93 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $106.83 million from $102.87 million last year.



Power Integrations Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $19.93 Mln. vs. $16.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q2): $106.83 Mln vs. $102.87 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $110 - $120 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

POWER INTEGRATIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de