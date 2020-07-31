

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TFS FINANCIAL CORP. (TFSL) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $26.84 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $18.26 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



TFS FINANCIAL CORP. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $26.84 Mln. vs. $18.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.10 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TFS FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de