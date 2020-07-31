

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday see July results for its manufacturing PMI, highlighting a busy days for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index is expected to show a score of 50.7, down from 50.9 in June. The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 54.4 in the previous month.



South Korea will release June figures for construction output, industrial production, manufacturing production and retail sales.



In May, construction output was down 5.8 percent on year, industrial production sank 6.7 percent on month and 9.6 percent on year, manufacturing production dropped 9.8 percent and retail sales added 4.6 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.



Taiwan will see advance Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.55 percent - slowing from 1.59 percent in the three months prior.



Japan will provide June numbers for unemployment, industrial production, housing starts and construction orders, as well as July results for consumer confidence.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 3.1 percent, up from 2.9 percent in May. The jobs-to-applicant ratio is called at 1.16, down from 1.2 in May. Industrial production in May was down 8.9 percent on month and 26.3 percent on year in May, while housing starts fell 12.3 percent on year and construction orders dipped 6.1 percent. The consumer confidence index had a score of 28.4 in June.



Australia will see June figures for private sector credit and Q2 data for producer prices. In May, credit was down 0.1 percent on month and up 3.2 percent on year. In Q1, producer prices added 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales climbed 30.7 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.



Thailand will provide June data for retail sales, current account and its coincident index. In May, retail sales plummeted 28.1 percent on year, the current account surplus was $0.06 billion and the coincident index score was 120.86.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Friday in observance of Eid al-Adha and will reopen on Monday.



