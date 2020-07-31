

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That beat forecasts for 3.1 percent and was down from 2.9 percent in May.



The job-to-applicant ration fell to 1.11, missing expectations for 1.16 and down from 1.2 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons in June was 66.70 million, a decrease of 770,000 from the previous year.



The number of unemployed persons in June was 1.95 million, an increase of 330,000 from the previous year.



