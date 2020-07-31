

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis releases Germany's retail sales and import price figures for June. Economists forecast sales to rise 3 percent on year, following a 3.8 percent increase in May.



Ahead of these data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 124.07 against the yen, 1.0784 against the franc, 0.9059 against the pound and 1.1888 against the greenback at 1.55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

