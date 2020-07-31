

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices rose in July, defying expectations for further decline, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society showed on Friday.



The house price index rose 1.5 percent year-on-year after a 0.1 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent drop.



House prices rose 1.7 percent from June, when they fell 1.4 percent. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent decline. The monthly increase was the first since April.



The stamp duty holiday is likely to provide further support in the near term, Nationwide said.



