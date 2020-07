LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International Group Plc. (BAB.L) announced Friday that Franco Martinelli has advised the Board of his intention to retire from his role as Group Finance Director.



A process will start to appoint his successor. Martinelli will remain in his role, until his successor is in place.



He has been with the company for 18 years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

