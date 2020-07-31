

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined at a softer pace in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 5.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 17.6 percent fall in May.



'Among the activities with larger shares, production increased in the manufacture of food products, computers and electronic products but decreased in the manufacture of metal products, electrical equipment and wood and products of wood,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



Manufacturing output decreased 6.0 percent annually in June.



Among the other sub sectors, production in mining declined 3.7 percent, while energy production rose 8.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 7.7 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



