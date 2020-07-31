

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp Plc. (LWDB.L) Friday reported six-month net loss of 143.4 million pounds, compared to a net profit of 78.1 million in the last year. Return per ordinary share was a loss of 121.35 pence, compared to a profit of 66.10 pence in the prior year.



Loss before taxation was 142.75 million pounds compared to last year's profit before taxation of 78.75 million pounds.



Total income for the six-month period totaled 27.83 million pounds compared to 33.12 million pounds in the previous year.



In addition, the company has proposed 2020 dividend to be at least equal to 2019 level of 26.0 pence per share.



