

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus decreased to less than initially estimated in May, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 102 million in May from EUR 647 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, trade surplus was EUR 155 million.



In April, trade deficit was EUR 561 million.



Exports fell 25.7 percent year-on-year in May versus an initial estimate of 28.9 percent decrease.



Imports decreased 19.1 percent annually in May. According to the initial estimate, imports fell 25.5 percent.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the gross wages rose 9.4 percent yearly in May, following a 7.8 percent increase in April.



Net earnings grew 9.4 percent annually in May, following a 7.8 percent rise in the prior month.



