

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's retail sales declined at a softer pace in May, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The retail sales volume rose 5.8 percent in May, following a 24.6 percent decrease in April. Sales fell for the third consecutive month.



On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 26.0 percent in May, after a 24.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the retail trade turnover rose 26.2 percent monthly in May and fell 5.3 percent from a year ago.



