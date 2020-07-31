

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provided adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the fourth quarter and re-initiated adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2020.



For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.68 to $0.72 per share on organic revenue decline of 9 to 11 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on a revenue decline of 20.5 percent to $5.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company re-initiated adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.16 to $2.20 per share, representing a year-over-year increase of 10 to 12 percent. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.93 per share on a revenue decline of 9.7 percent to $21.64 billion for the year.



The company had withdrawn its previously communicated fiscal year 2020 guidance in early May, as a result of the challenging and uncertain macro environment attributable to the impact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON CONTROLS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de