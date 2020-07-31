

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.00 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.48 billion or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $10.87 billion from $11.76 billion last year.



Merck & Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.48 Bln. vs. $3.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.37 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q2): $10.87 Bln vs. $11.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.63 - $5.78



