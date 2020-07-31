

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) announced earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $78 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $90 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $2.11 billion from $2.48 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $127 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $2.11 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NEWELL BRANDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de