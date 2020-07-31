

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $189.7 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $138.5 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHURCH & DWIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de