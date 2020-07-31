

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia consumer prices grew in July, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in June.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.1 percent annually in July and those of miscellaneous goods and services increased by 3.6 percent.



Prices for education and communication rose by 3.0 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 1.3 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

