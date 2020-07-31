

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $451 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $404 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.6% to $2.05 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $404 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50



