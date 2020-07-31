

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AbbVie (ABBV):



-Earnings: -$738 million in Q2 vs. $741 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.46 in Q2 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AbbVie reported adjusted earnings of $3.90 billion or $2.34 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.19 per share -Revenue: $10.43 billion in Q2 vs. $8.26 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 to $10.45



