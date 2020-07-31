

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy (D) announced Friday that Thomas Farrell, II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will become the company's executive chair, effective Oct. 1, 2020. In that role, Farrell will continue to serve as chair of the Board of Directors.



The company also promoted Robert Blue, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, president and chief executive officer, effective the same date. Blue will report to Farrell.



Diane Leopold, executive vice president and co-chief operating officer, will be promoted to Dominion Energy's sole chief operating officer, responsible for all the company's operating segments, reporting to Blue. Edward Baine will be promoted to president-Dominion Energy Virginia. He will report to Leopold.



Farrell joined Dominion Energy in 1995, was promoted to president and CEO in 2006 and added the role of chairman in 2007.



Blue joined Dominion Energy in 2005 and has held a succession of services and operational executive roles since his promotion to officer in 2007. Prior to joining Dominion Energy, Blue served as counselor to the Governor and director of policy for Virginia Governor Mark Warner, as an attorney and partner at then-Hogan & Hartson.



