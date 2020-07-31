

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in June, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 1.1 percent year-on-year in June.



Sales of food, drink and tobacco gained 5.7 percent yearly in June, and those of non-food sector rose 0.1 percent.



Other household equipment, textiles, DIY and furniture grew 19.7 percent and sales of information and communication equipment gained 43.8 percent.



Meanwhile, sales of other goods fell 11.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales decreased 3.8 percent in June.



In nominal terms, retail sales rose 0.4 percent annually in June and fell 3.6 percent from a month ago.



