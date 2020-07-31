

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced they were selected by U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed to supply with 100 million doses of COVID-19 recombinant protein-based vaccine. The U.S. government will provide up to $2.1 billion for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of an initial 100 million doses. Sanofi will receive the majority of the U.S. government funding.



Sanofi is leading the clinical development and registration of the COVID-19 vaccine and expects a Phase 1/ 2 study to start in September, followed by a Phase 3 study by the end of 2020.



The companies are in active discussions with global organizations and with the EU Commission - with France and Italy regarding global access to the coronavirus vaccine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLAXOSMITHKLINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de