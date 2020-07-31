Technology company kasko2go introduce their new scoring platform as an innovative solution for car insurance companies.Zug - Technology company kasko2go introduce their new scoring platform as an innovative solution for car insurance companies. Meet our new Scoring Next Gen! We are launching a new scoring platform Scoring NG as a new step in the systematic development of our company. It's been developed through implementing General AI solutions by our Israeli specialists. University professors and Ph.D.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...