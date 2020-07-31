

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) are currently climbing over 20% on Friday morning. Thursday, the company announced second-quarter results that trounced earnings and revenues estimates.



Separately, Allscripts also agreed to sell EPSi, a provider of financial decision support and planning tools for hospitals and health systems, to Strata Decision Technology for $365 million.



Allscripts Healthcare's second-quarter loss narrowed to $7.5 million or $0.05 per share from $149.9 million or $0.90 per share last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter rose to $0.18 per share from $0.17 per share last year.



Quartely revenues dropped to $406 million from $445 million last year.



Analysts had expected earnings of $0.12 per share and revenues of $399.8 million.



MDRX is currently trading at $9.15, up $1.56 or 20.55%, on the Nasdaq.



