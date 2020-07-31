

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Notorious white supremacist and former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke has been banned from Twitter.



The social media giant's spokesperson confirmed that Duke's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended' for repeatedly violating its policy against hate speech.



'This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links,' Twitter said in a statement.



Twitter Rules on hateful conduct, revised in March, prohibits posts that incite violence or threats of violence against people based on their religion, race or ethnic origin.



Duke was banned from the service temporarily earlier, and from YouTube in June.



The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes Duke as 'perhaps America's most well-known racist and anti-Semite'.



Duke is a 'figure of the American radical right, a neo-Nazi, longtime Klan leader and now international spokesman for Holocaust denial,' according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.



Duke, who founded the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s, ran for governor of Louisiana in 1991 and won a majority of the white votes.



Duke, 70, has advocated Neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories like Holocaust denial and Jewish control of academia, the press, and the financial system.



He had endorsed Donald Trump's re-election earlier this month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de