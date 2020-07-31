

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has hinted that the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 12, may be delayed this year.



During the tech giant's third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Apple Chief Financial officer Luca Maestri indicated that the iPhone 12 may not launch in September this year.



Maestri said that Apple expects to see recent performance continue for its current product lineup, including the strong customer response for iPhone SE.



'In addition, as you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later,' the CFO added.



While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, chipmaker Qualcomm said its fourth-quarter outlook includes an impact of greater than $0.25 to its earnings per share, attributable to a planning assumption of an about 15 percent year-over-year reduction in handset shipments due to COVID-19.



Qualcomm noted that this included a partial impact from the 'delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch'. While the company did not provide details about the phone, analysts speculated it was Apple's iPhone 12.



Apple usually holds its annual iPhone event in September. This year, the company is expected to launch multiple models of the iPhone 12.



A report from DigiTimes in March said that the iPhone 12, which will feature 5G tech, could be delayed until October. According to the report, Apple's restriction on its engineers from traveling to Asia amid the coronavirus outbreak affected the development of its next-generation iPhone.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

