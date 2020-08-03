

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) has signed a new Development, Manufacture & License Agreement with Beam Therapeutics (BEAM). The deal grants Beam a non-exclusive license to Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform for its application in next generation CAR-T programmes in oncology.



Oxford Biomedica will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, as well as payments related to development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for use in clinical trials, and certain development and regulatory milestones for products sold by Beam that utilise Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform and an undisclosed royalty on the net sales of products sold by Beam that utilise the LentiVector platform.



