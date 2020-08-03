

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) Monday reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter fell by 95.6 percent to 1.8 billion yen. The Group said its operating income for the period slid by 97.9 percent to 1.3 billion yen.



For the first quarter, the Group's net sales decreased by 53.1 percent to 425.3 billion yen.



The Group attributed the results to the outbreak of corona virus pandemic, which impacted the plant operations in countries, including Japan, India Pakistan and Hungary, as well as sales worldwide.



