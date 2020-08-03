

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NTT Docomo Inc. (DCM) reported Monday that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders increased 1.5 percent to 195.3 billion yen from 192.3 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit was 280.5 billion yen, up 0.7 percent from 278.7 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating revenues decreased 5.3 percent to 1.10 trillion yen from 1.16 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company expects operating profit of 880 billion yen, higher than last year's 854.7 billion yen. Operating revenues are now expected to be 4.57 trillion yen, down from prior year's 4.65 trillion yen.



The company previously said it was not providing outlook due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



In Japan, NTT Docomo shares were trading at 2,949 yen, up 2.47 percent.



