

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported a pretax loss of 6.0 million pounds for the period ended 30 June 2020 compared to a loss of 3.8 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 9.5 pence compared to a loss of 10.1 pence.



First half revenue declined year-on-year to 56.3 million pounds from 76.1 million pounds. The Group noted that its first half performance was significantly impacted by COVID-19.



Dialight plc noted that its Board is not proposing any interim dividend payment for 2020.



