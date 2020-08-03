

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported a first-quarter loss of JPY 93.7 billion versus a profit of JPY 12.9 billion last year.



Revenue for the quarter plunged 78.1% to JPY 76.3 billion from JPY 348.8 billion generated a year ago.



The available seat kilometers (ASK) for International Passenger Business in the first quarter declined by 91.7% year over year, its passenger traffic decreased by 98.6% year over year, its revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) decreased by 98.3% year over year, and the load factor decreased to 17.5%.



Likewise, the available seat kilometers (ASK) for Domestic Passenger Business decreased by 64.2% year over year, its passenger traffic decreased by 86.7% year over year, its revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) decreased by 86.9% year over year, and the load factor decreased to 28.3%.



The JAL group noted that it would continue to reduce operating costs and to increase its revenue as much as possible with keeping a close eye on the passenger travel demand, considering the spread of COVID-19 in Japan and the world, and the outlook of the world and Japanese economy.



