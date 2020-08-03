

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) announced that the final formal approval for the start of the short trips from August 5, 2020 by its flag state Italy is still pending.



Therefore, the company said it has to cancel the planned short trips with AIDAperla and AIDAmar with departure dates between August 5 and 12, 2020.



Further, the company said it would automatically reimburse the travel price already paid and all services already booked on MyAIDA, according to the payment method made.



