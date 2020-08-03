Innovative Open Banking service for UK corporates.
London - Bottomline, a provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the launch of Pay Direct. This new Open Banking payment initiation service gives companies a more efficient and cost-effective way to receive online payment from customers. With the introduction of Open Banking, innovative financial applications are coming to market...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
London - Bottomline, a provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the launch of Pay Direct. This new Open Banking payment initiation service gives companies a more efficient and cost-effective way to receive online payment from customers. With the introduction of Open Banking, innovative financial applications are coming to market...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de