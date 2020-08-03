Correnction: sentence in the text of notice published on July 31, 2020 has been changed from: Accordingly, primarily due to the increase in PIS volumes, payment-activity-related revenue increased almost 1.5 times, from EUR 63 K in 2019 H1, to EUR 153 K in 2020 H1. to: Accordingly, primarily due to the increase in PIS volumes, payment-activity-related revenue increased almost 2.5 times, from EUR 63 K in 2019 H1, to EUR 153 K in 2020 H1. Correction does not concern the remaining text of notice and the information indicated in Reports. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration Email: aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=785615