

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $310 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $1.98 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $310 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q4): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CLOROX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de