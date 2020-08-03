

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) revealed a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.01 billion, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $1.11 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.87 billion or -$1.33 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 54.9% to $15.20 billion from $33.67 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): -$0.87 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.33 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$1.75 -Revenue (Q2): $15.20 Bln vs. $33.67 Bln last year.



