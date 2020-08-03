

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) reported a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $37.33 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $120.46 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $394.31 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 77.7% to $1.67 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $394.31 Mln. vs. $236.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLOBAL PAYMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de