

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $444 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $423 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $453 million or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $55.68 billion from $55.73 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $453 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.77 vs. $3.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q1): $55.68 Bln vs. $55.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.70 to $15.50



