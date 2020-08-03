

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND):



-Earnings: $22.09 million in Q2 vs. -$14.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.32 in Q2 vs. -$0.74 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $16.66 million or $1.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.76 per share -Revenue: $41.42 million in Q2 vs. $24.99 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 Full year revenue guidance: $165 Mln



