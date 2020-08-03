

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said Monday that it plans to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day in the U.S. and Canada, including Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Christmas Tree Shops, Harmon Face Values and Cost Plus World Market.



Recently, Walmart, Target Corp., Dick's Sporting Goods said that they plan to close all stores on Thanksgiving Day.



Bed Bath stated that it will provide a full range of shopping options leading up to each country's Thanksgiving Day, including newly introduced 2-hour Buy-Online-Pickup-In-Store and contactless Curbside Pickup services.



The company noted that it will shortly unveil plans to make it even easier to feel at home this Holiday season, including great deals, inspiring products, thoughtful gifts, new shopping hours and services that allow everyone to shop safely and conveniently.



